Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21

Restriction has been imposed on vehicular movement inside the Dhaka Cantonment on November 21, marking the Armed Forces Day.

In order to keep the streets of Dhaka Cantonment (main road from Shaheed Jahangir Gate to the Staff Road) free from traffic congestion, drivers of all types of vehicles, except transports carrying people staying inside the cantonment and invited guests, have been asked to avoid the Cantonment area from 7:00am to 11:00am and noon to 7:00pm on the day, said an Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees, who are appearing in the exams in different schools inside the Cantonment and their guardians have been requested to use alternative roads to go to the exam centres on November 21, it added.

The Armed Forces Division has expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience to commuters inside the Cantonment area. The invited serving armed forces officials have been requested to remain present at the reception programme at Senakunja by 3:00pm and the other invited guests by 3:30pm.







