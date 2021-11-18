Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Restriction has been imposed on vehicular movement inside the Dhaka Cantonment on November 21, marking the Armed Forces Day.
In order to keep the streets of Dhaka Cantonment (main road from Shaheed Jahangir Gate to the Staff Road) free from traffic congestion, drivers of all types of vehicles, except transports carrying people staying inside the cantonment and invited guests, have been asked to avoid the Cantonment area from 7:00am to 11:00am and noon to 7:00pm on the day, said an Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees, who are appearing in the exams in different schools inside the Cantonment and their guardians have been  requested to use alternative roads to go to the exam centres on November 21,  it added.
 The Armed Forces Division has expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience to commuters inside the Cantonment area.  The invited serving armed forces officials have been requested to remain present at the reception programme at Senakunja by 3:00pm and the other invited guests by 3:30pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi
BNP plotting to grab power with help of communal forces: Quader
DU graduate officers float new organization
Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say
Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21
Another dengue patient dies, 123 hospitalized
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir among the party leaders
Awami League activists throng the premises of the party


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft