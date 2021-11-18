Ctg records lowest 0.29 pc C-19 positivity rate

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.29 percent while only four fresh cases were reported after testing 1372 samples during the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning. The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 90,304 with the recovery of 56 more people till this morning raising the average recovery rate to 88.26 percent in the district. With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus patients stands at 102,323 in the district, civil surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said. -BSS