Partial lunar eclipse tomorrow

A partial eclipse of the Moon will occur on Friday (November 19).

"End of the partial phase of this eclipse will be visible in Bangladesh just after moonrise if the sky remains clear," a press release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)'s climate division said on Wednesday. The sighting will begin at 5:13 pm in Dhaka, 5.11 pm at Mymensingh, 5.10 pm at Chattogram, 5.05 pm at Sylhet, 5.18 pm at Khulna, 5.15 pm at Barishal, 5.19 pm at Rajshahi and 5.14 pm at Rangpur, the release added. All are asked to visit www.bmd.gov.bd for detailed information. -BSS





