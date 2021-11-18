First area meeting of Zonta held

Zonta, a global organization of professionals empowering women through service and advocacy, held its first area-2 meeting in a local hotel in the capital recently.

Momtaz Choudhury, Area Director-2, District-25, Ztn Dilruba Ahmed, Past Zonta International and Zonta International Foundation, Director, By Laws, Resolutions Committee Chairman, and Governor Errick Elavia, District-25, spoke on the occasion. The theme of the meeting was 'Climate Change and Gender Justice'. Advocate Sayeda Rezwana Hasan spoke on the topic as guest speaker. She emphasized how climate change can affect Gender Justice.







