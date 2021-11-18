Jatrabari cylinder blast: Another victim dies at DMCH

Another man, who sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast in the city's Jatrabari area, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday night, raising the death toll from the incident to four.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 50.

Shafiqul, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital with 88 percent burn injuries, breathed his last at night, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.

On Saturday afternoon, six people received burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Sayedabad area of Jatrabari in the capital. They were all rushed to DMCH. Of the injured victim, Bishwanath Dutta, 48, died at the hospital on Sunday while MD Ripon and Abdul Kalam succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday. Besides, the condition of another victim, Kabir Hossain, 35, who received 85 percent burn injuries, is stated to be critical.









