Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Easily affordable zinc rice reduces malnourishment of population: Experts

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

RANGPUR, Nov 17: Experts at a workshop have stressed on expanding cultivation and consumption of easily affordable biofortified zinc rice to reduce zinc deficiency in malnourished populations and strengthen their immune systems. .
They put importance on developing more biofortified crop varieties suitable to grow in the toughest geographical areas of the country involving trained farmers also considering consumer traits.
HarvestPlus Bangladesh organised the event on Policy and Program Inclusion of biofortified Crops in Northern Bangladesh under the Integrated Food System Approach to Build Nutrition Security Project with funding from the Government of Canada.
Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan attended the workshop held at the RDRS conference room here on Tuesday as the chief guest.
Dr. Md Khairul Bashar, Country Manager, HarvestPlus Bangladesh as the guest of honor attended the workshop presided over by Md. Tauhidul Ikbal, Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Rangpur region.
Md. Shah Alam, Additional Director (Acting) of the DAE, Dinajpur region was present as special guest.
Deputy Country Manager of HarvestPlus Bangladesh Dr. MA Saleque welcomed the guests.
Forty officials and experts of different departments, officials of HarvestPlus Bangladesh, project implementing partner NGOs and journalists participated.
HarvestPlus improves nutrition and public health by developing and promoting biofortified food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals and providing global leadership on biofortification evidence and technology. HarvestPlus is part of the CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH) and is based at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).
The project aims to improve food and nutrition security while protecting livelihoods amid Covid-19 pandemic by increasing access to biofortified seeds and markets for smallholder farmers and SMEs through value chains for better economic returns.
Project Coordinator of HarvestPlus Bangladesh Md. Mozibar Rahman presented an essay on 'Biofortification: A sustainable way to build nutrition security'.
"The project aims to reach 405,067 households with biofortified zinc rice seed and grain, specially BRRI dhan74 and BRRI dhan84 to benefit 2,025,333 (50pc women) people in Rangpur division of Bangladesh by June 2022," he said.
Dr. Md. Khairul Bashar said zinc deficiency in the human body causes stunting, lowers immunity and increases the risk of diarrheal diseases and respiratory infections.
The biofortified crops facilitated by HarvestPlus are developed through conventional plant breeding methods, thus biofortified crops in Bangladesh are not genetically modified.  
"To boost biofortified crop adoption among producers and consumers, mainstreaming of biofortification is needed in crop development, seed multiplication and delivering food crops with public and private sectors," Dr Bashar said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg records lowest 0.29 pc C-19 positivity rate
Partial lunar eclipse tomorrow
First area meeting of Zonta held
Jatrabari cylinder blast: Another victim dies at DMCH
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
Easily affordable zinc rice reduces malnourishment of population: Experts
56th founding anniv of CU today
‘TikTok’ video maker held in city


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft