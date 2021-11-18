56th founding anniv of CU today

Today (November 18, 2021) is the 56th founding anniversary of Chittagong University (CU).

Marking the day, university authorities chalked out different programmes.

CU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shireen Akhter will inaugurate the programme on the university's Central Shaheed Minar premises at 10:00am maintaining health rules. Later, teachers and students will bring out a procession on the campus.

Information Minister Dr Hasan will be present as the chief guest at a discussion to be held at 12:00pm, said the CU VC at a press conference at S Rahman Hall of Chittagong Press Club on Wednesday.

Pro-VC Prof Benu Kumar Dey, President of CU Alumni Association Mr Abdul Karim and General Secretary Mastubul Alam will be present as special guests.

Arts and Humanities faculty Dean Professor Dr Mohibul Aziz will present a keynote-paper focusing the university's history, heritages, traditions and achievements. A colourful cultural function will be held following the discussion, she added.









