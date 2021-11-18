Heated price of winter vegetables

While the public is reeling from the shock of skyrocketing price of daily essentials - now they are faced with another rude awakening - unusual price of winter vegetables.



Spinach, cauliflower, cabbage, beans to tomato, radish to bottle gourd to other varieties of seasonal vegetables has begun to hit the city's kitchen markets. Price of each vegetable has increased by as much as 10 to 30 percent.



Scores of shoppers are coming to kitchen markets while many are returning back empty handed without buying necessary commodities. In addition, rice prices have also started to shoot up.



Wholesale traders and market sellers have now begun to use the novel excuse to justify abnormal price hike by putting the blame on increased fuel price.



A number of vegetable traders have also said that truck owners increased fares due to swelling diesel price. As a result, transportation costs have increased. Besides, the number of trucks transporting goods in the capital has come down due to the announcement of stoppage of traffic causing vegetables price to go up. However, the supply of fish and vegetables is sufficient.



For people falling under the lower-income segment, procuring even the basic of food items has become difficult. Now they are being forced to significantly cut down or do without certain items which are fast becoming out of reach.



We understand that a shortage of supply has led to the abnormal price of onions from time to time in the past year, but why have other essentials such as basic seasonal vegetables been affected?



The point , however, seasonal vegetables in Bangladesh are the number one source of vitamin and nutrition for the masses, and we find it unacceptable why suppliers and traders must increase price in correspondence with transport owners.



We mark another price manipulating scheme played out by a syndicate to squeeze out whatever possible from our consumers' pockets.



Unless the government's price regulating authorities come forward to monitor and control prices of kitchen essentials, especially seasonal vegetables, ordinary citizens will struggle to survive.



What is particularly worrying is that the government is repeatedly failing to make kitchen market traders comply with prices set at meetings with business leaders. Let's not forget, when demand and supply in a free market economy is distorted by artificial means, the government has every right to intervene. But government intervention proves ineffective since the trading community, instead of competing with each other to capture market resort to manipulative means.



We urge the government to intensify monitoring of kitchen markets by employing special teams led by magistrates, locate and take stern action against the syndicates consisting of dodgy vegetable suppliers.