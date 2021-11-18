Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

The number of ferries should be increased

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Dear Sir
Hundreds of trucks and covered vans carrying various goods to Dhaka are stranded at Daulatdia Ghat in Rajbari waiting for the ferry. Due to the ferry crisis, these vehicles could not cross the river. Drivers have reportedly been reluctant to operate a faulty ferry after a ferry capsized at the Paturia ferry terminal recently.

In the meantime, four ferries have been sent to the dockyard for repairs. According to the Daulatdia Ghat Authority, considering the importance of the ghat, it is necessary to keep at least 12 big ferries running at all times along with small ferries on this waterway. Due to the absence of it, a traffic jam situation has arisen at Daulatdia Ghat. Traffic jam has occurred at the wharf. Passengers are suffering increasingly day by day. But it can't go on like this.

The solution has to be done by the concerned authorities. Our expectation is that appropriate measures will be taken to reduce passenger suffering.

Ashikujaman Syed, Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The number of ferries should be increased
A cure for health inequalities in the Muslim world
Rising fuel prices and transport owners’ excuses
A big loss to Bengali literature
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Stop illegal housing projects, save environment
South China Sea in geopolitics


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft