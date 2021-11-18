The number of ferries should be increased

Dear Sir

Hundreds of trucks and covered vans carrying various goods to Dhaka are stranded at Daulatdia Ghat in Rajbari waiting for the ferry. Due to the ferry crisis, these vehicles could not cross the river. Drivers have reportedly been reluctant to operate a faulty ferry after a ferry capsized at the Paturia ferry terminal recently.



In the meantime, four ferries have been sent to the dockyard for repairs. According to the Daulatdia Ghat Authority, considering the importance of the ghat, it is necessary to keep at least 12 big ferries running at all times along with small ferries on this waterway. Due to the absence of it, a traffic jam situation has arisen at Daulatdia Ghat. Traffic jam has occurred at the wharf. Passengers are suffering increasingly day by day. But it can't go on like this.



The solution has to be done by the concerned authorities. Our expectation is that appropriate measures will be taken to reduce passenger suffering.



Ashikujaman Syed, Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)