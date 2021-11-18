

Rising fuel prices and transport owners’ excuses



But if the transport authorities, without looking at the welfare of the people, deliberately make transport known to the society as a vehicle of misery in the hope of making extra profit in an unethical way, it cannot be considered at all helpful for the economic development of the country.



Recently, the transport owners' association went on strike for the first time after the Bangladesh government increased the price of fuel oil from Tk 65 (an increase of Tk 15 per liter) to Tk 80. Later, in talks with the government, they demanded an increase in transport fares. The government decided to increase the transport fare in response to the demand of Transport Owners Association.



According to the new fare, long distance bus fare has been increased from Tk 1.42 per km to Tk 1.8. Bus fares in Dhaka and Chattagram metropolitan area have been increased from Tk 1.70 per km to Tk 2.15 per km.



On the other hand, the newly fixed fare of minibus has been increased to Tk 2.5 per km. The minimum bus fare has been fixed at Tk 10 and minibus at Tk 8. Launch fare has increased by 60 paisa per kilometer.



But it is a matter of great regret that even though the government has increased the transport fares in line with the demands of the transport owners' association, they do not seem to be satisfied with it. They did not wait for the BRTA to publish the fare list and started charging extra (fictitious) fare fixed by the government.



In the metropolis, they started charging arbitrary fares, including long-distance buses. As a result, transport workers have been quarreling with passengers in different parts of the country over bus fares. Not only that, some bus workers told the passengers to get off the bus if they could not afford the fictitious fare they demanded.



Newspapers cover various statements of transport owners and workers regarding arbitrary fares. Transport Owners' Association made statement that the government has accepted their demand for an increase in bus fares due to rising fuel prices.



But in the past, even though the price of fuel came down, they did not reduce the transport fare by a hair's breadth in the interest of the passengers.



Transport workers, on the other hand, say that they are charging exorbitant fares from passengers (outside government-fixed bus fares) as per the instructions of transport owners. The BRTA chairman made it clear that "the increased fares will not apply to CNG-powered buses at all."



But in reality, CNG-powered buses are charging as much as diesel-powered buses. In this case, they are making various excuses, such as - the bus driver and helpers say that the bus used to run on CNG, but now their bus runs on diesel. One of them told reporters in a newspaper, "CNG and diesel cars don't count when you hit the road."



A BRTA official, speaking on condition of anonymity to another newspaper, said: "The owners were pressurizing the government to fix the transport fare conveniently. After that, they have increased the transport fare in the field for another time.



In this context, the Ministry of Energy said, oil prices are increasing in the international market. That is why fuel prices are being adjusted regularly in neighboring countries and other parts of the world.



It is pertinent to mention here that the oil producing countries of the world (for more than a year and a half) are reducing daily oil extraction as a strategy to increase the price only to compensate for the loss of sales at lower prices.



Reviewing the information obtained from various media, it appears that the oil producing countries of the world, the government, the transport owner's association and the workers are all working for their own interests but no one cares about the unfortunate passengers. But will the overall economic development of Bangladesh be meaningful by ignoring the interests of the passengers or the general public?



It is true that the increase in transport fares will undoubtedly increase the profits and wealth of the transport owners but its adverse effect will increase the prices of essential commodities in the market more than ever before causing immense misery to the poor.



In addition, it will result in inflation, which will reduce savings due to rising human spending. And if the savings are reduced, the formation of capital will be hampered. And the ultimate consequence will be that the country's overall economic development will be hampered by the growing poverty in the country, which will delay the dream of Bangladesh to emerge as a developed country in the world in due course.



The demand for increase in transport fares in view of rising fuel prices was completely irrational. In fact, these claims can be termed as an excuse in the language of psychology.



Since the Transport Owners Association has always wanted to increase their profits by increasing transport fares, they have used the increase in fuel prices as an opportunity to increase transport fares. Passenger interest or social welfare never commands their consideration.



Therefore, we hope that the Transport Owners' Association will consider its own interests as well as the needs of the passengers. I think it would be better for the government to prioritize the public interest and determine the strategy for economic development.



Oil-producing nations should extend a helping hand to reduce the price of fuel oil in the world market by increasing oil extraction in the interest of the people across the world, thereby reducing transportation fares and boosting the world economy. It is important for world leaders to play a strong role in alleviating poverty around the world.

The writer is assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla









