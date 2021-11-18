

A big loss to Bengali literature



A devotee of Marx's philosophy, he believed in the dialectical method of Socrates, and by applying that dialectical method of Socrates he kept himself involved in the search for truth till the last day of his life. Like the philosopher Socrates, Professor Haq believed that every human being should first discover the truths hidden in them and apply them in social life.



Accustomed to a very simple life he liked to be involved in any progressive movement. He has been involved in all democratic movements and has spontaneously participated in protests against injustice. His writings portrayed human character in a very artistic and philosophical way. Life intensive writings gave him a unique place in Bengali literature. His contribution was not limited to writing. He spontaneously participated in various progressive and people-friendly programs and gave many important speeches there.



He portrayed in a very artistic way how corruption undermines a state and society destroying humanity. Professor Haque was one of the psychological shelters of many young people and was a great inspiration and a true guide for young people. He was a staunch believer in truth, and in his natural instincts he was truthful and had the ability to deal with any adversity.



This Marxist writer believed that life was a battlefield where there was no opportunity to spend time blindfolded, and he believed that one should always acquire the strength to avoid adversity in the course of life. Hasan Azizul Haq was a writer who always loved the man in front of him and tried to discover the truth by asking the man in front of him in a dialectical manner but he never embarrassed him.



He was an eloquent philosopher and in many seminars he became famous for his famous speech and he could represent the problems of the society symbolically and aesthetically. He loved to write about various aspects of Bengali literature but he never looked forward to the award but he has won many awards including Bangla Academy Award, Ekushey Padak Award, and other awards including Swadhinata Award. His dynamic personality, philosophical consciousness, instinctive eloquence, always cheerfulness, humanity, infinite culture, purity and values made him great. Always standing against imperialism, fascism and the system of consumerism he propagated the communist philosophy.



He believed that every human being should discover his own inner self and match everything that exists in the clear light of intellect and reason.



Professor Haq retired from the philosophy department of Rajshahi University in 2004 and came to Dhaka University Bangabandhu Chair in 2009.



Hebecame involved in progressive student politics since his student days and was tortured by the Pak army.



His popularity as a novelist and short story writer is widespread. He started writing in the 1960s, writing the first novel in 2006 and the background of the first novel covers the northern region of undivided Bengal and a large chronology. In this novel, he identifies the epidemic, the famine, the sectarian division, the religious riots, the partition of the country and various other problems in a very artistic way.



He won the Ananda Award in 2008 for this novel and was given many other awards including Sahitya Ratna. Professor Hasan Azizul Haque thought that the education system of Bangladesh is not complete and there are many kinds of defects in it. He was of the view that the education system should be organized in such a way that the meritorious were created so that the meritorious would play other roles in nationbuilding.



He extremely disliked non-ideal politics, and thought that the filth and corruption that was going on inside politics would lead the society to destruction at some point. His story Agunpakhi gives him a unique place in Bengali literature because in this story he highlights the post-World War I and post-Russian Revolution period, World War II and fascism, colonialism, the religious riots, the partition of India, the 1943 famine and various other complex issues.



He would have been able to articulate a wide range of contemporary problems and complexities in a literal way that other writers could not have easily grasped. Hasan Azizul Haque's works were not limited to the country but his writings became very popular abroad. Many of his literary works have been translated into different languages.



He believed in liberal democracy, secularism and humanism and fair politics. He has always been vocal against militancy, fundamentalism and sectarianism, and has written endlessly with Courage and Fearlessness. Social inequality, social degradation, injustice, various obstacles in the way of development of ethnicity have come to light in his writings and this is why he has become a popular writer among the readers.



As a true intellectual, Professor Hasan Azizul Haque has always been able to maintain his neutrality. He has never given up his personality. He beautifully illustrates in his writings religious misinterpretation, religious orthodoxy, religious blindness, and how religious extremism push people backwards and create militancy.



Hasan Azizul Haq is no more with us but he will be survived by his literary works.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.









