

Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies



The rapid urbanisation, mechanical lifestyle, high level of pollution in the cities and detachment from nature make the dwellers find places to relax and have amusement with family. Though mostly the local tourists engage with families in tourism; group tours within family members or club tours are also quite common. However, lack of logistic facilities, food hygiene, and security for the tourists are considered hindering tourism.



The tourism industry in Bangladesh is a growing sector. Being a riverine country, monsoon and winter offer the best opportunity to river cruise and dine in the river with fish delicacies. It is equally creating employment opportunities among the educated young boys and girls. Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism are the responsible organs of the government. They operates resorts, hotels and provide training for tourism professionals. The government introduced National Tourism Policy 2010 to promote tourism and guide the growing tourism industry. Bangladesh Tourism Board Act 2010 established the board for the same reason. Though the National Tourism Policy 2010 identified ecotourism among other tourist attractions of the country, there is no mention of agriculture or agro-tourism in the policy.



There has been a concern of redistribution in the rural economy which tends to direct towards cities. It is an unhealthy development process where city-centric economic activities are mostly taking place leaving the rural developmental activities. Earnings of rural areas are spent in cities in education, health care, marketing. It is creating inequality and widening the rural-urban divide which must be carefully addressed.



Agro tourism is a subset of tourism and it needs more attention considering the economic disparity between urban and rural, drudgery led non-remunerative agriculture, less honour to the farming which employs about 40 per cent of the population. More so, the growing generations are getting away from nature that hinders their mental faculty. Mainstream tourism must recognise agriculturally important production zones for tourism. These should be made in consultation with relevant agricultural departments located in ecologically diverse areas all over the country including fisheries, livestock.



Ministry of Agriculture may play a pivotal role in coordination with the tourism department to facilitate and formulate policy guidelines. Agro tourism is recognised in the policy framework of the Ministry of Agriculture. The National Agriculture Policy 2018 and National Agriculture Extension Policy 2020 argued to promote agro-tourism in Bangladesh. The National Agriculture Extension Policy identified a few areas of potential for Agro tourism.



Floating gardens in the floodplain in the Gopalganj basin in Gopalganj and Barisal districts have the potential to establish agro-tourism. The floating garden has been recognised by the UN FAO as 'Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in 2016. Growing and harvesting vegetables and fruits in the water is not only lovely to look at but eating those organic items with nature adds to the attraction. With this branding tourist attraction may be created where the tourist can have a taste of organic vegetables and fruit on the boat.



Ratargul of Sylhet marshy land, Sundarbans of Khulna, hill agriculture, fishing in haor basin, Godkhali flower growers, tea garden in Sylhet, Kuakata in the Coastal zone, floating indigenous guava market in Barisal coastal tidal floodplain are good examples of potential agro-tourism. Each of these sites mentioned above will deserve separate attention to build the capacity of the sites. For example, the floating guava market in Barisal, already recognised for its unique character of local taste and colour may be presented to the visitors with processed products and exhibits of products among them. Living in boats with colourful designs may add further value to it.



Preparing food freshly harvested (fish, vegetables) has its delicacy while serving to the tourists. Campaigns of agriculturally important tourist spots may be highlighted with different souvenirs (drinking cups/glass, plates, posters, cards, rings etc). It is also assumed that traditionally Jhum cultivation in Chattagram hill tracts and homestead gardening by the rural women are recognised as organic farming, high in nutrition.



As agro-tourism though old informal tourism but never recognised as a tourism industry. Organizing agro-tourism for amusement, fun and learning needs extra attention. First of all, recognising agriculturally important tourist attractions to be identified with the help of departments involved in agriculture, local government organisations, private sector operators and local administration. The well trained and skilled professionals should be developed for operating the tours with adequate capacity to organize tours of different durations. Local logistics including food and lodging with safety measures to be ensured.



The government with its machinery firstly need to realise the importance of agro-tourism. It may help to stimulate private tourism through some kind of incentives to attract the tourist as well as private sector operators. The best option for promoting Agro-tourism in Bangladesh is a partnership between the public and private sectors. The ministries involved in agriculture (including fisheries), tourism, law enforcement, health care, communication local government, water transport, food and lodging by private operators should create an enabling environment to promote agro-tourism.



Departments of Agriculture may play a role to identify tourist spots, creating awareness, provide adequate logistics and skills. Agricultural universities particularly graduate schools may include a curriculum for agro tourism. The introduction of student camps in the rural farming community may on one hand enhance the skill of the future agriculture graduates as part of agriculture education may help the future graduates to understand the profession much better.





India is known for its tourism opportunities, where agro tourism is growing. The state government of Maharashtra provides support to the development of agro-tourism in the state. The example of Maharashtra may be used for learning where Agri-tourism Development Corporation Pvt Ltd, Maharashtra plays a role. Sri Lanka introduced agro-tourism back in 1995 with fifteen agro tourism operations functioning at present in ten districts at various scales.



Agro-tourism remains out of focus in our development initiative. As a result, the educated youth are leaving agriculture. Adding tourism in agriculture may provide extra income for the farmers and rural areas and contribute to the rural economy and livelihood. Branding of potential agro-tourism will be necessary for the local tourists. This will require adequate logistic arrangement including safety and security. Media reporting of river capsizing, costing lives, is not uncommon during river tours. This must be halted with safety measures. The welfare of the tourists must be safeguarded with safety measures.



Tourism is getting popular for many socioeconomic factors and there is a general trend of going back to home in a village. This encourages both villagers and visitors to understand each other and have some time nearby for tourist attractions. Mainstream tourism authorities may recognize it in the policy framework and involve relevant organisations to play their due role. Trust building among the local and international travellers will require fixing gaps in communication, security and safety and entertainment. Awareness among the local community will be required. Branding in each site will require efforts as mentioned above to strengthen the rural economy.

Dr Susmita Das, Principal Documentation Officer, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council











