

Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?



The climate talks went into overtime on Friday night as the negotiators wrestled for agreements behind closed doors over several sticking points. These include (i) strengthening emission-cutting targets by 2022 to prevent the planet growing unabatedly hot by midcentury, dangerously affecting all of us everywhere; (ii) accelerate a coal phaseout and eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels; and (iii) doubling of money to the developing countries to cope with climate effects. One of the biggest fights was over whether the countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia who prospered by burning coal, oil and gas should pay the developing countries for the damages and irreparable harms caused to them.



The negotiated agreement signed by 200 countries agreed to speed climate action, but remained off target of the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris accord to limit to 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial level. The goal for a limit on warming seemed to be out of reach even at the end of the extended deadline for negotiations. The available media reports indicate that no one loved the COP26 Glasgow deal, but nevertheless agreed to accept it.



The COP26 President Alok Sharma called the deal 'moment of truth for our planet.' It was, according to the host Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, a 'turning point' while to Greta Thunberg, it was more of 'blah blah blah.' On Saturday morning, climate activists held a 'funeral' for COP26 at a Glasgow cemetery.



Let us briefly assess the deal reached at the Glasgow meetings. First of all, it does not look promising at face value. The goal to limit to 1.5 C is not within reach of the deal. It was just like the previous 25 COP meetings that failed to turn off the tap of greenhouse gases driving up the global temperature, and still rising. The planet is now at least 1.1C hotter than pre-industrial level.



Countries like the US, India, China, which together account for 70 percent of the coal burned for electricity, want to 'phase-down' instead of 'phaseout' coal and inefficient fuel subsidies. Australia, whose economy depends on coal export, was conspicuously absent from the deal. Canada and a group of 40 other countries agreed to accelerate a 'transition' away from coal power generation. Canada's pledges were hopeful, but only if they are turned into action.



Second, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin's no-show at the Glasgow meeting put a real dent to the high expectations for real progress. Even with the current promises, we are on course for dangerous increase of 2.7C by the end of the century. So the delegates left Glasgow with the Mother Earth on track for future escalating weather crisis and irreversible damages. The deal, therefore, does not offer the 'transformative breakthrough' scientists say must happen to avoid the dire effects of global warning. The leadership from the major polluters was absent to help move forward.



Third, for the developing countries, who are on the 'front lines' of climate change, the deal does not do enough to help them. The Glasgow meeting welcomed the national adaptation plans, but the responsibility was left to countries without the funding pledges, an issue that was unfairly deferred to COP 27 in Egypt, clearly demonstrating that the industrialized countries do not want to acknowledge their responsibility for the crisis.



They have deliberately broken their funding pledges and emission reduction commitments all along. The global South failed to obtain something vital for many of its nations. Despite this, at the end of negotiations, the developing countries signed the agreement hoping that the deal would at least put humanity on the path of meeting its 'collective goals.'



Despite major disappointments with coal comprise and lack of a credible commitment to keep 1.5 degree Celsius within reach, the Glasgow meetings produced some welcome agreements. Over 130 leaders, representing more than 90 percent of the world's forest, have signed a declaration to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.



An international coalition of financial institutions consisting of 450 banks, insurers and other asset managers collectively pledged $130 trillion to convert the global economy to clean energy by 2050 at 'net zero' meaning that they would, in aggregate, not add to carbon emissions. Finally, more than 100 countries and companies signed up to the elimination of cars with internal combustion engines by 2030, and promote sustainable agriculture.



Amidst disappointments and demonstrations demanding substantive and equitable measures to address the climate crisis, the Glasgow meeting was without doubt 'inspiring' and 'essential' to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The agreements signed and announcements made at the Glasgow meetings must now lead to rapid action with measurable progress to halt the dangerous economic and social impacts caused by climate change.

The writer is an international development/resettlement specialist and advisory professor at the National Research Centre for Resettlement, Hohai University, Nanjing, China









Over the course of the last two weeks, the world witnessed flurry of activities at the Glasgow meetings. We listened to speeches by world leaders, lectures by politicians and official participants, and corporate leaders, and rebukes by climate activists about the utter inadequacy of commitments by the major polluters. There were over 40,000 official delegates/participants. The Glasgow meeting was billed by many as the last chance to save the planet earth by keeping the 1.5c target alive. Did the outcome change the reality?The climate talks went into overtime on Friday night as the negotiators wrestled for agreements behind closed doors over several sticking points. These include (i) strengthening emission-cutting targets by 2022 to prevent the planet growing unabatedly hot by midcentury, dangerously affecting all of us everywhere; (ii) accelerate a coal phaseout and eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels; and (iii) doubling of money to the developing countries to cope with climate effects. One of the biggest fights was over whether the countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia who prospered by burning coal, oil and gas should pay the developing countries for the damages and irreparable harms caused to them.The negotiated agreement signed by 200 countries agreed to speed climate action, but remained off target of the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris accord to limit to 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial level. The goal for a limit on warming seemed to be out of reach even at the end of the extended deadline for negotiations. The available media reports indicate that no one loved the COP26 Glasgow deal, but nevertheless agreed to accept it.The COP26 President Alok Sharma called the deal 'moment of truth for our planet.' It was, according to the host Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, a 'turning point' while to Greta Thunberg, it was more of 'blah blah blah.' On Saturday morning, climate activists held a 'funeral' for COP26 at a Glasgow cemetery.Let us briefly assess the deal reached at the Glasgow meetings. First of all, it does not look promising at face value. The goal to limit to 1.5 C is not within reach of the deal. It was just like the previous 25 COP meetings that failed to turn off the tap of greenhouse gases driving up the global temperature, and still rising. The planet is now at least 1.1C hotter than pre-industrial level.Countries like the US, India, China, which together account for 70 percent of the coal burned for electricity, want to 'phase-down' instead of 'phaseout' coal and inefficient fuel subsidies. Australia, whose economy depends on coal export, was conspicuously absent from the deal. Canada and a group of 40 other countries agreed to accelerate a 'transition' away from coal power generation. Canada's pledges were hopeful, but only if they are turned into action.Second, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin's no-show at the Glasgow meeting put a real dent to the high expectations for real progress. Even with the current promises, we are on course for dangerous increase of 2.7C by the end of the century. So the delegates left Glasgow with the Mother Earth on track for future escalating weather crisis and irreversible damages. The deal, therefore, does not offer the 'transformative breakthrough' scientists say must happen to avoid the dire effects of global warning. The leadership from the major polluters was absent to help move forward.Third, for the developing countries, who are on the 'front lines' of climate change, the deal does not do enough to help them. The Glasgow meeting welcomed the national adaptation plans, but the responsibility was left to countries without the funding pledges, an issue that was unfairly deferred to COP 27 in Egypt, clearly demonstrating that the industrialized countries do not want to acknowledge their responsibility for the crisis.They have deliberately broken their funding pledges and emission reduction commitments all along. The global South failed to obtain something vital for many of its nations. Despite this, at the end of negotiations, the developing countries signed the agreement hoping that the deal would at least put humanity on the path of meeting its 'collective goals.'Despite major disappointments with coal comprise and lack of a credible commitment to keep 1.5 degree Celsius within reach, the Glasgow meetings produced some welcome agreements. Over 130 leaders, representing more than 90 percent of the world's forest, have signed a declaration to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.An international coalition of financial institutions consisting of 450 banks, insurers and other asset managers collectively pledged $130 trillion to convert the global economy to clean energy by 2050 at 'net zero' meaning that they would, in aggregate, not add to carbon emissions. Finally, more than 100 countries and companies signed up to the elimination of cars with internal combustion engines by 2030, and promote sustainable agriculture.Amidst disappointments and demonstrations demanding substantive and equitable measures to address the climate crisis, the Glasgow meeting was without doubt 'inspiring' and 'essential' to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The agreements signed and announcements made at the Glasgow meetings must now lead to rapid action with measurable progress to halt the dangerous economic and social impacts caused by climate change.The writer is an international development/resettlement specialist and advisory professor at the National Research Centre for Resettlement, Hohai University, Nanjing, China