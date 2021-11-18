Prices of warm clothes affordable to poor people at Bagmara



Warm clothes being sold at a market in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

These footpath shops have been opened by hawkers with umbrella hanging.

A visit found 50 shoppers on road sides of Bhabaniganj Bazar. In these shops, all types of winter clothes are available for men, women and children. The price range is Tk 50 to 1,500 per piece.

There are also imported old clothes in these outlets. But shoppers said buyers are much choosy about new clothes than old ones.

Abu Bakkar, a buyer from Palashi Village under Bhabaniganj Municipality, said he came to buy footpath warm clothes for his family members as these are cheaper.

Rajab Ali of Deola Village, who came to buy winter clothes for his four-year-old granddaughter, said he bought two pairs of pajamas for her at Tk 100. He has bought a jacket for his wife at Tk 150 and another one for himself at Tk 200.

Abu Shahidul Islam and Mubarak Mollah, shoppers of Garuhata footpath in the municipality, said they are opening their shops every morning and evening. On the haat day, sale by some of them exceed Tk 30,000. In other says, the sale range maintains at Tk 10,000.

Sidewalk traders said, they are used to collect clothes from different cities of the country including Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj. Later these are sold in different markets of Bagmara. They can sell their clothes at lower prices as their wholesale price and transportation cost are much lower. Their business is cost effective as their shops are not rented. So, their business is going well. They are hoping more-profit making sales in the winter season.

Anwar Hossain, a footpath hawker, has started his business by setting blanket on the ground floor of Birkutsa Bazar in the upazila. Majnu Mia of Katila Village, who came to his shop to buy clothes, said two or three years back, people had to go to city sidewalks to buy warm clothes. But now it is available in almost all markets, he added.

