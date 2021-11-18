Video
Home Countryside

Torture On Abnormal Youth

Human chain demands justice in Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondent

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Nov 17: A human chain was formed in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday demanding punishment for Shipon Miah and others who tortured a mentally-challenged youth.
Local people formed the human chain in front  of  SESDP Model High School in Gopaldiga area under the upazila in the morning.
Locals said on September 23, a group of people including Shipon, Firoz, Hridoy and Elias beat Russel Miah without any fault, leaving him seriously injured. He is now passing his days through miserable sufferings, they added.
Police did not take any action even after lodging complaint in this regard, alleged the speakers at the human chain. The speakers demanded justice for the victim and asked police to arrest all the accused.


