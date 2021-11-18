Video
Home Countryside

BGFCL makes Tk 174cr profit in ’20-21 FY

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 17: Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) has made a profit of Tk 174.02 crore before paying tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21. Its revenue income was Tk 1,125.60.   
The information was disclosed at the 66th annual general meeting (AGM) of the BGFCL held at its head office at Birashar in the district on Saturday.
Md Anisur Rahman, senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resource Division at the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and chairman of the BGFCL, presided over the meeting.
Chairman of Petrobangla ABM Abdul Fattah and directors of the BGFCL, among others, were also present at the programme.
Senior Secretary Anisur Rahman, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to all employees of the BGFCL and sought their cooperation to develop the organization.
It is to be noted that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought five gas fields of Titas, Habiganj, Bakhrabad, Rashidpur and Koilastila from the then British Company Shell Oil on August 9, 1975.
On September 12 in 1975, Shell Oil Company was renamed as BGFCL.


