A wreath being placed on the grave of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani at Santosh in Tangail on Wednesday morning to mark his 45th death anniversary. In this connection, Different political and socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes in the district. On November 17 in 1976, Maulana Bhasani passed away. photo: observer