Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

PSTU, Bayer CropScience sign MoU

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

Bayer CropScience Ltd. Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) on Tuesday.
The partnership seeks to promote high-yielding seeds and safe use of crop protection products thereby enabling smallholder farmers to increase their farm incomes sustainably.
The Bayer - PSTU partnership was inked over a physical signing of the MoU by Dr. Muhammad Kamrul Islam, registrar at the PSTU and Zahidul Islam, managing director of Bayer CropScience.
Through the partnership, Bayer aims to provide timely crop advisory on seeds and crop protection technologies with university scientists and students through interactive sessions and seminars. Further, Bayer will support the PSTU team in promoting Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to smallholder farmers.
Career opportunities to PSTU students and technical support to PSTU officials on hybrid seed technologies in crops like corn, paddy, and vegetables along with know-how on integrated pest management will be facilitated by Bayer CropScience.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of warm clothes affordable to poor people at Bagmara
The 66th AGM of the BGFCL going on at its head office at Birashar
Human chain demands justice in Jamalpur
BGFCL makes Tk 174cr profit in ’20-21 FY
The MoU on seeds and crop protection between PSTU and Bayer
A wreath being placed on the grave of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani
PSTU, Bayer CropScience sign MoU
Rash Purnima celebration on in festive mood


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft