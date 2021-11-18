PSTU, Bayer CropScience sign MoU

Bayer CropScience Ltd. Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) on Tuesday.

The partnership seeks to promote high-yielding seeds and safe use of crop protection products thereby enabling smallholder farmers to increase their farm incomes sustainably.

The Bayer - PSTU partnership was inked over a physical signing of the MoU by Dr. Muhammad Kamrul Islam, registrar at the PSTU and Zahidul Islam, managing director of Bayer CropScience.

Through the partnership, Bayer aims to provide timely crop advisory on seeds and crop protection technologies with university scientists and students through interactive sessions and seminars. Further, Bayer will support the PSTU team in promoting Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to smallholder farmers.

Career opportunities to PSTU students and technical support to PSTU officials on hybrid seed technologies in crops like corn, paddy, and vegetables along with know-how on integrated pest management will be facilitated by Bayer CropScience.









