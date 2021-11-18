Rash Purnima celebration on in festive mood



A Gopi artiste of Rash festival at Kamalganj. photo: observer

Rash Purnima is the biggest religious and cultural festival of Manipuri tribes. A special form of dance is performed on the day of celebrating Rash Purnima. Rash-dance is a unique artistic creation in the Manipuri cultural history. Rash-dance is the visible form of invisible love and affection.

KHULNA: The authorities of the Department of Forest (East) has taken special security measures at Alorkol in Dublar Char near the Sundarbans ahead of the Rash Purnima Puja (Holy Bath) that began on Wednesday. The three-day 'Rash Purnima Puja' will end on November 19.

The authorities have imposed a ban on carrying all kinds of meat, except chicken, fireworks and explosives, any domestic weapons and firearms.

Sources said, deer hunting spree sees a sharp rise during the Rash Purnima Puja every year as hundreds of boats carrying thousands of devotees throng the venue at Alorkol in Dublar Char, close to the coast of Bay of Bengal, under Sharankhola Range of the mangrove forest.

"We had a meeting with the district administration to stop poaching of deer at any cost during the puja period," said Md Mahmudul Hasan, Divisional Forest Officer (East Division) of the Sundarbans, adding that the pilgrims will have to travel at five selected points during day time.

Use of loudspeakers, any electronic device and carrying of firearms and ammunitions are completely restricted, and travelling will be prohibited at night, he said.

All preparation has been completed to celebrate the Rash Purnima Puja, he said, adding Rash Mela has been prohibited due to coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). The Rash Purnima Puja Committee has been asked to monitor deer hunting during the festival.

"Alongside Rapid Action Battalion, Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy and Patrol teams of the Forest Department will work for the protection of the pilgrims in Pashur, Shewla, Bhola and Shibsa rivers from November 17 to 19," the forest official said.

"The Forest Department has fixed five river routes from Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and adjacent Barguna for the pilgrims to travel to the venue, he said, adding that visitors will have to finish all their activities and leave the forest area before sunset on November 19.

KAMALGAJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Monipuri community people in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are making their preparation to celebrate Maharashlila on November 19.

To celebrate the festival in grandeur and scintillating manner, they are passing busy time in taking the preparation in the upazila. Usually the festival, introduced for recalling Srikishna and Radha, is celebrated as re-calling mark of universal love.

Festive preparations are now in every Monipuri village in Madhabpur and Adampur areas. People in different areas are carrying out their painting works while temples are being decorated for attraction matching the spirit of the love festival.

On the occasion, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion

thousands of people are likely to take part in the festival. Monipuri community people and others are coming from India to attend it.

It is the 179th Maharash festival being held in Madhabpur Jour Mandap. The Madhabpur Rash mela is organized by Monipuri Mahalila Sanga.

In Admampur, 39th Rash Purnima Puja is being arranged by Monipuri Moi Toi community.

According to organizing sources, ahead of the event, Rash-dance and Rakhal-dance training and rehearshal are being held in six houses for the last one month: Rash-dance is taking place in three houses while Rakhl-dance in another three houses.

Rash-dance and rakhal-dance training and rehearshal are being practised in three joint temples in Madhabpur. Each temple is led by one priest. According to advice of the priest, one trainer is imparting training among Gopi or artists abiding by religious norms.

General Secretary of Madhabpur Monipuri Maharash Seba Sanga Shyam Singh said, all preparations are going to hold the Rash festival.

Abiding by the government guidelines, the festival will be celebrated, he added.

He further said, this year's Rash festival will be attended by Planning Minister M A Mannan, MP, as chief guest.









