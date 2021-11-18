Video
Home Countryside

Schoolboy stabbed to death in Bogura

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Nov 17: A schoolboy, who was injured after his classmate stabbed him in Sadar Upazila of the district on November 11, has died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) on Tuesday      morning.
Deceased Omar Faruque, 14, a tenth grader at Malotinagar High School, was the son of Mojibor Rahman of Hossainpur Village in Gabtali Upazila of the district. He lived in a rented house in Malatinagar area in the district town. Quoting locals, police said Hridoy stabbed Omar in front of the school on November 11 following a feud over a love affair, leaving him severely injured.
He was rescued and admitted to the SZMCH. After fighting for life for six days, he died there at around 10am on Tuesday.
Banani Police Outpost In-Charge Sazzadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased's family lodged a case with Bogura Sadar Police Station in this connection.


