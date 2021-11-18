

AIBL opens new branch at Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman virtually inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest.

Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Director Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed were present in the occasion. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Deputy Manging Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives of the Bank were participated at the occasion.

Mayor of Lalmonirhat Municipality Rezaul Karim Swapan, Former president of Lalmonirhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alhajj Sheikh Abdul Hamid Babu, Director Moral Humayun Kabir, President of Goshala Road Business Association Mokshedur Rahman were present in the Lalmonirhat branch.

The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Lalmonirhat Branch manager Md. Hafizur Rahman and Jamalpur Br. Manager Md. Kamrul Islam thanked the audience.







