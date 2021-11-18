Janata Bank gets 8 new general managers

Eight deputy general managers of Janata Bank have been promoted recently to the post of general manager, said a press release.

After promotion, Mizanur Rahman has joined the Cumilla divisional office as general manager. He joined the bank in 1993. Sagir Ahmed, who joined the bank in 1989, has joined the Khulna divisional office as general manager after the promotion.

Md Abdur Razzar was promoted from the Natore area office and has joined the head office as audit and inspection division general manager. He started his career at the bank in 1993. Sandip Kumar Rai, who previously served at the Natore area office, has joined the head office as RPD general manager. He joined the bank in 1990.

AKM Monirul Islam served at the Dhaka North divisional office before the promotion and has now joined as the Faridpur divisional office general manager. He started his career at the bank in 1988.

Shikha Das, who previously served at the head office law department, has now joined as general manager of the special asset management division. She started her career at the bank in 1989.

Md Mostafizur Rahman has been promoted from the Janata Bhaban corporate branch to the head office monitoring and compliance division as general manager. He joined the bank in 1991.

Md Shameem Alam Qurashi has been promoted from foreign exchange audit and inspection department in the head office to the MD and CEO's secretariat as general manager. He joined the bank in 1988.













