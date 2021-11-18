Emirates and Garuda Indonesia sign codeshare deal

Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a codeshare partnership between both airlines.

The new partnership allows customers of Emirates, and the flag carrier of Indonesia to enjoy seamless connectivity on 18 routes between Indonesia, Middle East, Africa and Europe; Seven new domestic destinations in Indonesia to be accessible to customers on Emirates tickets, says a press release.

In addition to expanding the breadth of each airline's networks, with travel made possible on a single ticket, Emirates and Garuda Indonesia will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, to enable customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades and other exclusive benefits.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to come into effect from January 2022, with customer benefits to include seamless booking, ticketing, one baggage policy and check-through to the final destination in addition to travel benefits across 18 routes on both airlines' networks.















