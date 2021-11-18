

Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019

Md. Shah Alam, Director, Insurance Development and Control Authority was present as special guest and Md. Monjure Maula, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the company presided over the conference.

The chairman of the programme in his speech said about multifaceted steps taken by the company to increase rate of growth in the business and expressed his hope that these steps will play ancillary role to unimpaired the leadership of company in insurance industry. The successful marketing officers and field employees from around of the country took part in the conference. Successful marketing employees and officers Awards and certificates were conferred among in the conference. The conference was ended by a captivating cultural programme.



















Annual Conference-2019 of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited has been held recently at Long Beach Hotel, Kalatoli, Cox'sbazar. Md. Quddus Khan, Secretary (Retd), GOB, administrator of the company was present as chief guest in the conference, says a press release.Md. Shah Alam, Director, Insurance Development and Control Authority was present as special guest and Md. Monjure Maula, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the company presided over the conference.The chairman of the programme in his speech said about multifaceted steps taken by the company to increase rate of growth in the business and expressed his hope that these steps will play ancillary role to unimpaired the leadership of company in insurance industry. The successful marketing officers and field employees from around of the country took part in the conference. Successful marketing employees and officers Awards and certificates were conferred among in the conference. The conference was ended by a captivating cultural programme.