Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019

Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019

Annual Conference-2019 of Delta Life Insurance Company Limited has been held recently at Long Beach Hotel, Kalatoli, Cox'sbazar.  Md. Quddus Khan, Secretary (Retd), GOB, administrator of the company was present as chief guest in the conference, says a press release.
Md. Shah Alam, Director, Insurance Development and Control Authority was present as special guest and Md. Monjure Maula, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the company presided over the conference.
The chairman of the programme in his speech said about multifaceted steps taken by the company to increase rate of growth in the business and expressed his hope that these steps will play ancillary role to unimpaired the leadership of company in insurance industry. The successful marketing officers and field employees from around of the country took part in the conference. Successful marketing employees and officers Awards and certificates were conferred among in the conference. The conference was ended by a captivating cultural programme.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank wins Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards
Integrated transaction service between IFIC Bank and bKash launched
AIBL opens new branch at Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur
Janata Bank gets 8 new general managers
Stock market to get Tk 100cr from stabilisation fund
Emirates and Garuda Indonesia sign codeshare deal
Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019
‘Time for individual income tax return won’t be extended’


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft