Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:01 PM
‘Time for individual income tax return won’t be extended’

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The timeframe for submission of income tax returns at individual level would not be extended beyond the stipulated timeframe of November 30 this year, said officials at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
They said those who would not be able to submit their tax returns within this timeframe could apply before the concerned authorities to allow their submission of returns beyond this timeframe as per the law.
Although Income Tax Fair is not taking place this year like the previous year, but such environment is prevailing in each and every Taxes Zone to support and facilitate the income taxpayers.
The taxpayers are now getting Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) and instant receipt of taxes once returns are submitted in the Taxes Zones.
Talking to BSS, NBR member (Income tax policy) Md Alamgir Hossain said     that the Income Tax Fair is not taking place this year like the previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"But, all kinds of tax related services are being provided from the Tax Zones from November 1 as like the environment of the Income Tax Fair," he added.
The NBR member said the deadline for submission of income tax returns at individual level would not be extended beyond November 30 this year. He also requested the esteemed taxpayers to submit their returns within the stipulated timeframe.
Alamgir said although the deadline for submission of income tax returns was extended for one month last year due to the pandemic, it would not be repeated this year.
The senior member of the NBR said taxpayers usually thronged the concerned tax offices just before the deadline and thus those places become overcrowded with the presence of a huge number of taxpayers
He also suggested the taxpayers to submit their returns a bit earlier in order to avoid gathering and ensuring smooth submission of returns. The taxpayers are submitting their returns at all the 31 Tax Zones across the country.
Although the number of TIN holders in the country is around 60 lakh, only 24 lakh TIN holders submit their returns. The NBR has already made it mandatory for submission of income tax returns except three exceptions.    -BSS


