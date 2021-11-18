Video
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Diesel price hike raises freight charges of lighter vessels

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The fare of lighter ships plying on different routes of the country has been raised by 15 per cent, in view of the resent hike in diesel price.
Nurul Haque, Convener of the Water Transport Cell (WTC), the operator of the lighter ship, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
He said a meeting was held on November 15 with representatives of various organizations including Container Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, Coastal Ship Owners Association Bangladesh and Cargo Vessel Owners Association after the diesel price hike. The meeting decided to increase the fare of lighter ships at the rate of 15 per cent. The increased rent has been considered effective since that day.
It is learned that goods from Mother Vessel come to Chittagong port from different countries of the world. These goods are unloaded at the outer anchorage and reach different parts of the country by relatively small lighter ships. The lighter ships plying on about 32 routes of the country from Chittagong are diesel powered. The owner claims that the rent has been increased due to this.
On November 9, the Bangladesh Inland Container Deposit Association (BICDA) announced a 23 per cent increase in fares for five types of services. These are - Hallage Charge, Lift On-Off Charge, Import Handling Package Charge, Export Stuffing Package Charge and VGM Charge. These increased charges have been effective from November 4.
The government re-fixed the price of diesel-kerosene in Bangladesh as well as in other countries of the world including India due to rising prices of fuel oil in the international market. On November 3 the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 15 per liter. The new price is increased from Tk65 to Tk 80 at the consumer level.


