SBK, SOSV, Miaki to launch seed accelerator for startups in BD

SBK Tech Ventures will launch SM, a new world-class Seed Accelerator exclusively for high-potential startups in Bangladesh this month is a collaboration between SBK Tech Ventures, SOSV and Miaki and the programme

The programme will include 3 seed-stage Bangladeshi startups. SBK Tech Ventures is a Venture Capital (VC) firm investing in early-stage Bangladeshi startups. It is one of the most active startup investors in Bangladesh, with interests in healthtech, edutech, fintech, blockchain, transportation, renewable energy, AI and more, says a press release.

SOSV MOX is a deeply resourced startup development program for startups, with over 240 corporate partners and 100M consumers in their ecosystem. The program is a part of SOSV, a US venture capital fund with more than US$1 billion in assets under management. Named the most active seed investor in 2020 by PitchBook, SOSV has invested in over 1120 portfolio companies as of October 2021. Its internet portfolio includes crypto-product trading platform BitMEX, Google-backed AI English pronunciation assistant ELSA, Samsung-backed video publisher Flickstree, APAC's online tutoring platform Snapask, and China's luxury brand management group Ushopal.

Miaki is a tech company and one of the pioneers of digital services in Bangladesh, SE Asia and beyond. With a tech base in Bangladesh, Miaki has gained a reputation for excellent user-centric products & services. Founded in 2010, Miaki has significant expertise in creating innovative content & services for Health, Agriculture, Education & Entertainment, including casual mobile gaming platforms. Miaki partnered with Robi Axiata on the National App Store platform known as BDAPPS to empower young tech entrepreneurs.

Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder of SBK Tech Ventures said: "This partnership with a world class VC like SOSV to not only train but also guarantee funding for startups will be a game changer."

William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director of MOX and Chinaccelerator said: "Having invested in Asia for twenty years, we're excited to bring our partner network of over 240 corporations to Bangladesh and help them benefit from the innovations coming out of this exciting ecosystem. "

Co-founder of Miaki, Taro Araya says, "Bangladesh has the human capital and we are here to support aspiring entrepreneurs to fast track their growth. We are confident that fantastic companies can be created, given the right encouragement."

SM will provide startups with the tools they need to rapidly scale by connecting Founders with mentors and investors. The program offers guaranteed investment funding to the selected startups from the three partners, with access to their vast networks of investors, subject matter experts and startups across Asia for new opportunities to improve product offerings, and expand to new markets.











