Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen warns US could again hit debt limit on Dec 15

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

WASHINGTON, Nov 17: The US government may run out of money by December 15, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday in a letter encouraging lawmakers to raise the country's debt limit to avoid a default.
Democrats and Republicans in Washington have squabbled in recent months over raising the legal limit on how much debt the United States can accumulate.
In October, they came within days of hitting the ceiling before agreeing to a $480 billion stop-gap hike, which Yellen said would keep the government running until December 3.
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Treasury secretary extended her prediction for when the deadline would be hit by about two weeks. But she warned: "there are scenarios in which Treasury would be left with insufficient remaining resources to continue to finance the operations of the US government beyond this date."
"To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible," Yellen wrote.
The latest imbroglio comes in the midst of long-running negotiations over Democratic President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan to invest $1.85 trillion in American social social services and education.
The Republican minority in Congress opposes the measure, and has said it will not agree to debt ceiling increases to pay for it, although much of the debt the US government takes on funds outlays approved by prior Democratic and Republican administrations.
In October, they argued that Democrats who lead the House and Senate should raise the limit unilaterally, before eventually dropping their blockade to allow passage of the temporary increase.
The United States has never defaulted on its debt and its Treasury bonds play a major role in the global financial system, but economists warn a failure to raise the ceiling would cause a massive financial crisis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community Bank wins Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards
Integrated transaction service between IFIC Bank and bKash launched
AIBL opens new branch at Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur
Janata Bank gets 8 new general managers
Stock market to get Tk 100cr from stabilisation fund
Emirates and Garuda Indonesia sign codeshare deal
Delta Life Insurance holds Annual Conference-2019
‘Time for individual income tax return won’t be extended’


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft