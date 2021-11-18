Video
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Business

Gold firms as inflation risks persist

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Nov 17: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as concern about inflation kept some investors on edge, while expectations that rising prices may prompt central banks to increase interest rates strengthened the dollar and capped bullion's advance.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,860.21 per ounce by 0912 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,862.40.
"Investors are afraid of inflation going out of control and (are) therefore buying gold to hedge against that risk," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money. Rate increases remain a potential risk for gold and only a clear break above $1,875 may drive further gains, De Casa added.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Clipping gains in gold, the U.S. dollar, which also contends with gold as a safe-store of value, strengthened after better-than-expected U.S. retail data, making the metal expensive for overseas buyers.    -Reuters




 



