BTMA demands extending EDF loan limit, repayment time

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has demanded an increase and also an extension of the loan payment time to Export Development Fund (EDF) for the millers, from the existing $30 million cap to $40 million until December 2022.

They have also demanded bringing down the interest rate of this loan to 1.75 per cent. The apex organization of the textile millers made this demand in a letter to Bangladesh Bank recently.

BTMA claimed that the weaving, dyeing, printing, and finishing mills were not getting the facility of enhanced loans from the EDF.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the BTMA, sent the letter to the country's deputy governor of the country's central bank. The letter said that they wanted to increase the loan limit, as well as extension of its validity for member millers.

The raw material price, particularly raw cotton, yarn, dye-chemicals have increased almost 100 percent in the global market, said Mohammad Ali Khokon in the letter.

For this reason, the limit of $25 million is not enough at all corresponding to the actual requirements. Based on the current price of raw materials, the limit should be $35-$45 million, he also said.

They wanted the facility till the next December 30, 2022 as the disruption caused by the Covid-19 is still prevalent and the recovery may take 2-3 years more.

They also requested the central bank to consider the proposals to facilitate the manufacturers and exporters to maintain their supply chain and sustain the local textile industry.

According to millers, along with abnormal hikes in the price of raw materials, freight fares have also increased significantly, which brought additional pressure on them.

Earlier on May 17 of the last year, the central bank enhanced the loan limit from the EDF to $30 million from $25 million in response to the demands from BGMEA and BKMEA following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the interest rate of loans taken from this fund for exporters was reduced to 2 percent. Bangladesh Bank (BB) formed EDF with $15 million with the help of the World Bank.

The size of the fund has been gradually increased and new sectors have been brought under this loan. Loans can be taken now from EDF for import of goods through back-to-back credit.







