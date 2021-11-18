Country received $840.7m FDI in July-September

The foreign direct investment in the country has increased 9 percent in the first quarter in the current fiscal year (2021-2022). Economists and business leaders say the FDI is on the rise as the coronavirus situation improving slowly.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, in the July-September period (the first quarter of the current fiscal 2021-22) USD $ 840.70 million FDI came to Bangladesh, which is 9 percent more than the same period last year.

In the three months of the fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh received $ 770.70 million FDI which is encouraging.

According to BB sources, FDI inflows to Bangladesh amounted to $ 3.68 billion in the last fiscal 2020-21, even during the pandemic period. That figure was 4.8 percent higher than the previous financial year.

In fiscal 2019-20, Bangladesh received foreign investment of $ 3.30 billion. Before that, in 2018-19 fiscal, about $ 5.0 billion FDI; this is the highest so far in the country's history. FDI started to increase in line with the growth in import and export of the country. Economists and business leaders say FDI is on rise as the Corona situation returns to normal.

Bangladesh Bank on Monday released a report titled 'Foreign Direct Investment and Foreign Debt'. It said the Corona pandemic had led to a slowdown in global foreign investment. Now the situation is returning to normal. FDI inflows have also started increasing. The report hopes that FDI will increase further in the coming days.

The business sources said most countries are recovering from the pandemic. As a result, investment is expected to increase this year. Construction of infrastructure in the special economic zones of Bangladesh will increase investment, he said.

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is establishing 100 economic zones across the country. About two dozen foreign companies have shown interest in investing in Mirsarai zone in Chittagong.

Adani of India, Fuji of Japan, Mitsubishi, McDonald's and many other foreign companies have already started setting up factories there.

Economists and business leaders say significant foreign investment has come from Korea, China and Hong Kong in the garment sector over the past fiscal year. Apart from this, some investments have also been made in power, banking and telecommunication sectors. That is why the FDI has accelerated, they said.







