Russian Trade Rep meets CIS-BCCI President



Dr Aleksandr Rybas, Trade Representative of Russia (left) in India meets CIS-BCCI President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn at the CIS-BCCI (Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry) office, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The President of CIS-BCCI highlighting on the various activities of CIS-BCCI in order to explore the potential of CIS market including Russia as a third market of Bangladesh export after USA, EU expressed his satisfaction on the signing of Agreement between two countries establishing Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and hoped that this is will provide an effective platform for advancing the bilateral trade and economic Cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh.

The CIS-BCCI President emphasized on taking up joint action for harmonization of mutual trade rules, regulatory measures and streamlining bilateral institutional cooperation in the respective fields. He also stressed on simplified banking cooperation including currency SWAP agreement between the two central Banks.

The CIS-BCCI President strongly advocated for setting up necessary infrastructures including warehouses and distribution networks to bring the goods and services nearest to the consumers at both ends. FTA Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) also will provide duty free access to Russia on reciprocal basis.

Dr Aleksandr Rybas, in response, reciprocated the spirit of cordial bilateral trade relations and assured of taking up seriously the suggestions of the Chamber and to put forward the same to his government. He hoped that Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) next meeting scheduled to be held in December, 2021 will take follow up action on these pertinent issues

CIS-BCCI Senior Vice President Mr. Mohammad Ali Deen, Vice President Mr. Jadab Debnath, Advisers Mr. Manzur Ahmed & Mr. Mahbub Islam Runu, Directors- Ms. Tauhida Sultana, Mr. Shafquat Haider, Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, CIP, Mr. Md. Enamul Haque, Ms. Salma Hossain Ash, Sheikh Fayez Alam, Mr. Abdul Latif Sarker, Secretary of the Chamber Mr. Mustafa Mohiuddin were present during the meeting. Also present were Ms. Ekaterina Semenova, Minister-Counsellor and Mr. Anton V. Vereshchagin, Third Secretary Russian of Embassy in Dhaka.





