Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:59 PM
Comoros looks for trade deal with Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discusses prospects of bilateral trade with his Comoros counterpart Dhoihir Dhoulkamal during a meeting at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister of Comoros Dhoihir Dhoulkamal has underlined the importance of signing a trade agreement between the two countries.
Mentioning that both Bangladesh and Comoros are growing economies, the Comoran foreign minister said the two countries can enhance cooperation in trade and economic sectors.
Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma on Tuesday and discussed the issues of mutual interest.
The foreign minister of Comoros is visiting Dhaka to participate in the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of ministers and related meetings.
He highly commended the excellent economic performance of Bangladesh and mentioned that Comoros would consider importing RMG and other products from Bangladesh. Bangladesh exports various goods to the African countries, including RMG, leather, jute and pharmaceutical products.
Dr Momen thanked the foreign minister of Comoros for the support of the Comoros government for the chairship of Bangladesh at IORA.
He requested the Comoran side for extending support at the candidature at the IMO and Human Rights Council.
Dr Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the socio-economic sectors, and maintained a robust growth in the economy during the last decade in addition to achieving an excellent success in the agricultural sector. The Comoran foreign minister also proposed that the Comoran officials may be trained in natural gas exploration fields at Bangladesh institutes and showed interest in visiting some pharmaceuticals and garment industries here.
The Bangladesh side proposed that there may be direct trade of goods like spices and vanilla from Comoros to Bangladesh. The two sides also expressed intention to continue cooperation under the framework of IORA as its members alongside exchanging visits by business delegations.    -UNB


