Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:59 PM
‘Commodity price may come down, if it falls in global market’

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Wednesday wondered how the government can reduce prices of essential commodities if it does not decrease in international market.
"Commodity prices may come down, if it falls in global market," he said.
He was responding to a question from reporters after a meeting with the newly-appointed European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
The Commerce Minister said that oil, sugar, onions and pulses have to be bought from the international market at higher cost.
"In that case, we set a price by reviewing the price at which we buy from international market. If the prices of essential commodities do not go down in the international market, how can we go down?" he added.
He said, "It is not possible to reduce price of oil, sugar and pulses in the international market to reduce it in our country. If the price of oil falls in the international market, we will also reduce it."
"Over the last few days, there has been a downward trend in international oil prices," he said.
"If it continues to decrease then we will fix the price again according to the new price. But it will take some time. If the price decreases in the international market, it will also decrease in our country." he added.
The Commerce Minister had written to the National Board of Revenue to reduce VAT on essentials import. Asked about the latest developments, he said VAT on onions and sugar has been reduced.
The oil price has not diminished yet. There has been VAT and tax, "I said for that too, let's see. If it was reduced then there would be little benefit, it would save the common man," he added.





