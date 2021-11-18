Video
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on volatile trade

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up on Wednesday amid volatile trade
Following the previous day's steep rise, the market opened on a positive note and the key index rose 37 points within in the early minutes and later declined.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 4.19 points or 0.05 per cent to 7,060, after soaring over 115 points in the previous day. However the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 7.96 points to 2,683 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also slid slightly by 0.67 points to 1,484 at the close of the trading.
Turnoveralso rose to Tk 15.07 billion, up 1.08 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 14.91 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 366 issues traded, 177 declined, 152 advanced and 37 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Express Insurance was the day's top gainer, rising 9.90 per cent while IFIL Islamic Mutual Fund-1 was the worst lower, losing 5.97 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 3.75 points to 20,642 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 2.97 points to 12,410 at close.


