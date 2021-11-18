Video
Border Row With India

China military up for ‘next stage’

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

BEIJING, Nov 17: The Chinese military has conducted "major operations related to border defence" and strengthened training under combat conditions to build a modern armed force, the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has said in a key resolution released on Tuesday.
The Indian Army is set to scale up its capabilities with more M777 ultra-light howitzers that can be swiftly deployed and redeployed in mountains, amid the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, people familiar with the developments said on Sunday. India ordered 145 howitzers from the US for $750 million in November 2016. "The army will receive 56...
 The resolution, only the third such one to be adopted in 100 years, on the CPC's "achievements and historical experiences" also admitted that the party's leadership over the military was "obviously lacking" for a period of time but has "made a fundamental turn for the     better".
The resolution was passed at the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting of the CPC's central committee held in Beijing last week.
In what could be interpreted as a message to adversaries, the resolution said: "Devoting intense focus to combat effectiveness as the sole criterion that matters most and to their fundamental purpose of being able to fight and win, the people's armed forces have strengthened their strategic forces and new-domain forces with new combat capabilities, and they have improved command systems and capacity for joint operations."
Defence mobilisation has been improved and "greater unity" has been cultivated between the military and the government and between the military and civilians, it said.
The strong support for the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) transformation in the key document comes in the backdrop of the ongoing standoff with the Indian military along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
China currently has land border disputes with India and Bhutan and maritime disputes with several neighbours over conflicting claims in the South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea.    -HT



