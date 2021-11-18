Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Delhi, Lahore schools, plant shut as smog worsens

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

NEW DELHI, Nov 17: India's capital has shut schools and coal plants as it battles dangerous levels of air pollution in the region that on Wednesday left residents of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan choking on acrid smog.
Air quality has worsened across northern India and adjacent parts of Pakistan in recent years, as industrial pollutants, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into toxic smog.
Delhi is consistently ranked the world's worst capital for air quality, with levels of pollutants last week reaching more than 30 times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization. The city on Tuesday ordered the closure until the end of the month of six of 11 coal-fired power plants surrounding the metropolis in a bid to tackle the filthy air.
The move comes after India led the charge at the weekend to weaken anti-coal pledges at the UN COP26 climate summit, with critics saying it prioritised economic growth over the planet's future. The Indian capital of 20 million people has also cancelled school classes and urged people to work from home, while banning non-essential trucks from entering the city an effort to clean the smog.
In an order passed late Tuesday, the city's Commission for Air Quality Management said all education institutions should remain shut until further notice. "Anti-smog guns" -- which spray mist into the air -- and water sprinklers were ordered to operate at pollution hotspots at least three times a day.
The commission also said that at least half of government workers were being sent home and private firms should follow suit. The order came days after the Delhi government pushed back against a call by India's Supreme Court to declare the city's first "pollution lockdown", which would restrict the population to their homes.
In neighbouring Pakistan, the city of Lahore in Punjab province near the border with India was declared the most polluted city in the world Wednesday by a Swiss air quality monitor.
Lahore, a city of 11 million, had an air quality ranking of 348 according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, well over the hazardous level of 300 set by the WHO. "Children are experiencing breathing diseases... for God's sake, find a solution," labourer Muhammad Saeed told AFP.
In recent years, Lahore residents have built their own purifiers and filed lawsuits against government officials in desperate bids to clean the air. But authorities have been slow to act, blaming the smog on India or claiming the figures are exaggerated.
Lahore is consistently ranked one of the world's worst cities for air pollution. "We are poor people, we can't even afford a doctor's charges," shopkeeper Ikram Ahmed told AFP.
"We can only plead with them to control the pollution. I am not a literate person, but I have read that Lahore has the worst air quality and then comes India's Delhi. If it continues like this, we will die." Labourer Saeed said he had stopped taking his children outside for walks because of the dirty air.
"There are factories and small industries operating here -- either shift them somewhere else, give them compensation or provide them with modern technology, so we can get rid of this smog," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China military up for ‘next stage’
Floods and landslides submerge the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford
Delhi, Lahore schools, plant shut as smog worsens
First Black woman to join ISS crew
Taliban asks US to release Afghan assets
Satellite attack: Mounting arms race in space
Biden signs $1t infrastructure bill into law
Sri Lanka's main opposition activists wearing masks of Sri Lanka's President


Latest News
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
UN envoy: Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft