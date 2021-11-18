Video
First Black woman to join ISS crew

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

WASHINGTON, Nov 17: Two decades after the International Space Station became humanity's long-lasting home in orbit, Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut, is poised to become the first Black woman to join its crew for a long-term mission.
NASA announced on Tuesday that Watkins, a geologist raised in Lafayette, Colorado, would serve as a mission specialist on SpaceX's next astronaut flight, known as Crew-4, to the space station. She will join two other NASA astronauts and an Italian astronaut for a six-month mission aboard the orbital lab that is scheduled to start in April.
In an interview, Watkins said she hoped going to the space station would set an example for children of colour, and "particularly young girls of colour, to be able to see an example of ways that they can participate and succeed."    -NYT


