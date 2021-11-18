Video
Kontaveit, Muguruza book WTA Finals showdown

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

GUADALAJARA, NOV 17: Anett Kontaveit will face Garbine Muguruza in the final of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara after both women battled through the semi-finals in contrasting fashion Tuesday.
Sixth seed Muguruza overpowered Spanish compatriot Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final before the eighth-seeded Estonian Kontaveit needed three sets to down Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.
It means two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza will face Kontaveit in a rematch of their group game from earlier in the tournament. Muguruza defeated Kontaveit in straight sets when the two met on Sunday.
Against Badosa on Tuesday, Muguruza raced through the first set in just 35 minutes to seize the lead, but was made to work harder in the second.
Badosa paid the price for a loss of composure at crucial moments, notably in the third game of the second set when she squandered three break points.
Instead, Muguruza held for a 3-0 lead and with Badosa appearing increasingly annoyed with her performance, the result was never in doubt.
Badosa held serve in the fourth game to make it 3-1.
But a wild pulled return from Badosa allowed Muguruza to hold for a 4-1 lead, and Badosa was soon in trouble in the next game, going 0-40 down after two wild returns and a double-fault.    -AFP


