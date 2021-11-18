Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

China hold Australia but face uphill task to reach World Cup

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

SHARJAH, NOV 17: China are on the brink of suffering more World Cup heartache despite clinching an impressive 1-1 draw with Australia on Tuesday in qualifying for next year's football showpiece in Qatar.
A 38th-minute strike by Mitchell Duke appeared to have condemned the global Olympic and economic powerhouse to their fourth defeat in six matches in Group B, but a Wu Lei penalty late on helped them gain a morale-boosting point at the Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
But the Chinese are above only Vietnam with just five points and now face the near-impossible task of clawing their way back in a group that also includes Asian football giants Saudi Arabia and Japan.
Only the top two countries from each of the two groups will book an automatic ticket for the 2022 World Cup, with the possibility of a fifth securing a spot through a play-off involving the third-placed teams.
China have qualified for the finals of the World Cup only once, in 2002, where they bowed out in the group stage after losing all their three matches.
But since then they have struggled at the global stage despite their oft-stated footballing ambitions, having spent billions of dollars to develop their domestic structure and luring an array of international stars to play in their leagues.
For Australia, it was their third straight draw on Tuesday and with Japan beating Oman in a late match, they are now third in the standings with plenty at stake in the remaining fixtures.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia edged out plucky Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi for their fifth win in six matches to go four points clear of Japan and put one foot in the finals.
Saleh al-Shehri scored the only goal of the match with a 31st-minute header, with the ball just crossing the line despite Vietnamese goalkeeper Bui Tan Truong's efforts to stop it.
Al-Shehri was also guilty of missing a golden opportunity as early as the fourth minute when he headed wide from close range at the My Dinh National Stadium.
The result means Herve Renard's men stay well on course to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth time, with the possibility of making it as the group winners.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate expects no issues over new England contract
Kontaveit, Muguruza book WTA Finals showdown
China hold Australia but face uphill task to reach World Cup
Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw
Dutch book ticket to Qatar with win over Norway
Shanto eying to hit balance between caution and aggression
Bangladesh tastes 1st win
Mickey Arthur signs 3-year-contract with English county


Latest News
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
UN envoy: Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft