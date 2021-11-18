

Shanto eying to hit balance between caution and aggression

"Usually T20 is definitely a game where you have to score quickly. Whenever I play, my goal is to play aggressive brand of cricket. I think I will be in an aggressive mood from the first ball. This does not mean that I should hit every ball. I will definitely play according to the merit of the

ball," Shanto said on Wednesday as Bangladesh continued their practice session for the T20 International series against Pakistan.

As has been the case, Bangladeshi batsmen often failed to hit that balance, despite knowing that they must know when to go after the bowlers and when to restrain themselves.

Bangladesh paid the price for that failure as they came back from the Twenty20 World Cup with a disastrous result. They only won two matches in the qualifying round before continuing their dismal run in the main round of the tournament.

The worst result forced Bangladesh team management to make sweeping changes to the side, brining up six player including four newcomers. Shanto who played three 3 T20 Internationals, is one of the two recalled players and was given a big responsibility in a team where there is no only senior player in Mahmudullah Riyad.

Shanto is unfazed by that responsibility and the absence of the senior players, saying that they are capable enough to turn the things around.

"Everyone who is here is capable. Every batsman here likes to play with responsibility. There is no such thing as senior or junior. We are here because everyone is capable and everyone has to fulfill their responsibilities equally," he added.

He said familiarity with the Pakistani players due to play with them in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will give them a little edge.

"Pakistan is one of the best teams in world cricket. We have had the opportunity to play with several Pakistani players in the BPL. From that point of view, we confident since we have dealt with those bowlers, or bowled against those batters. Every team is good in world cricket. We don't have to think that we will do much better, what we will do is to just watch the ball and play."

He further said that they should enjoy the batting and fielding rather than thinking about Twenty20 World Cup, where Bangladesh produced worst performances in those two sectors.

"Batting is always a lot of fun. With that in mind, if I can bat on the field, then naturally batting will be better. It's better if we enjoy batting wherever we go," he said.

"Fielding is a matter of dedication. I believe we are a good fielding team. Hopefully we'll do what we've done before here. And everyone enjoys fielding. I hope it will be good," he concluded. -BSS











Najmul Hossain Shanto, a promising youngster who was recalled to the side for the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan is keen to hit the balance between caution and aggression, which is considered an important parameter for success in the shortest format of the cricket."Usually T20 is definitely a game where you have to score quickly. Whenever I play, my goal is to play aggressive brand of cricket. I think I will be in an aggressive mood from the first ball. This does not mean that I should hit every ball. I will definitely play according to the merit of theball," Shanto said on Wednesday as Bangladesh continued their practice session for the T20 International series against Pakistan.As has been the case, Bangladeshi batsmen often failed to hit that balance, despite knowing that they must know when to go after the bowlers and when to restrain themselves.Bangladesh paid the price for that failure as they came back from the Twenty20 World Cup with a disastrous result. They only won two matches in the qualifying round before continuing their dismal run in the main round of the tournament.The worst result forced Bangladesh team management to make sweeping changes to the side, brining up six player including four newcomers. Shanto who played three 3 T20 Internationals, is one of the two recalled players and was given a big responsibility in a team where there is no only senior player in Mahmudullah Riyad.Shanto is unfazed by that responsibility and the absence of the senior players, saying that they are capable enough to turn the things around."Everyone who is here is capable. Every batsman here likes to play with responsibility. There is no such thing as senior or junior. We are here because everyone is capable and everyone has to fulfill their responsibilities equally," he added.He said familiarity with the Pakistani players due to play with them in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will give them a little edge."Pakistan is one of the best teams in world cricket. We have had the opportunity to play with several Pakistani players in the BPL. From that point of view, we confident since we have dealt with those bowlers, or bowled against those batters. Every team is good in world cricket. We don't have to think that we will do much better, what we will do is to just watch the ball and play."He further said that they should enjoy the batting and fielding rather than thinking about Twenty20 World Cup, where Bangladesh produced worst performances in those two sectors."Batting is always a lot of fun. With that in mind, if I can bat on the field, then naturally batting will be better. It's better if we enjoy batting wherever we go," he said."Fielding is a matter of dedication. I believe we are a good fielding team. Hopefully we'll do what we've done before here. And everyone enjoys fielding. I hope it will be good," he concluded. -BSS