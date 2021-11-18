Bangladesh tastes 1st win

Bangladesh basketball team tasted their first win in the Bangabandhu 6th South Asian Basketball Championship beating the Maldives by 86-65 points in a match held on Wednesdayat Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in city's Mirpur area.

The winners' led the first half by 44-25 points. Tonu was the highest scorer with 21 points while Mithun and Akash supported him with 19 and 16 points respectively for Bangladesh. Abdullah caged 16 points while Ahmod and Ibrahim scored equal 15 points each for the Maldives.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost their opening match against Sri Lanka.

In the day's another match, India recorded their second win in the championship defeating Sri Lanka by 114-48 points after dominating the first half by 30-17 points.

Amjyot Singh Gill was the highest scorer with 24 points while Vishesh Bhriguvanshi supported him with 22 points for India.

On the other hand, Supun Ruksh scored nine points and Nimesh Fernando caged 8 points for Sri Lanka.

Apart from Bangladesh, three more countries -- India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives -- are taking part in the championship, sponsored by DBL Ceramics and organized by Bangladesh Basketball Federation. -BSS







