Mickey Arthur signs 3-year-contract with English county

Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:57 PM
Leaving Sri Lanka job with heavy heart

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's national senior men's team head coach Mickey Arthur will join Derbyshire after the upcoming Test series against West Indies.
According to highly placed sources at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Arthur informed SLC of this on Tuesday.
"I just wanted to inform you that with regret and against my preferred option I have signed a 3-year contract as Director of Cricket with Derbyshire County Cricket Club to commence after my last assignment being the Test series against West Indies", he has written an email to Shammi Silva (SLC chief), Ashely de Silva (CEO) and Mohan de silva (secretary).
"I know that Sri Lanka is a far better place than when I arrived and have helped groom some very good talent as well as developing a team and brand that can give SLC some sustainable success in the future", he has said in a letter.
Arthus says he is leaving with a heavy heart, and that his decision was forced by the lack of affirmation he had received from SLC about his future.
"All I wanted was an indication from SLC that you were happy with the job that myself and my very loyal and good support staff were doing and I would have stayed, having not received anything I felt with no option. I have fallen in love with Sri Lanka Cricket, the players, the people and your beautiful country".
Arthur is determined to help Sri Lanka win the upcoming series.
"I am determined beyond no end to help the players beat the West Indies in the last series and would like nothing better to sign off with a Test series win", he has said in his letter, also sent to Tom Moody.







