Rangpur retains top spot in NCL Tier-1  

All of the two matches of the Tier-1 of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) ended in a draw on Wednesday at two venues of the BKSP ground.

Tanbir Hyder starred in drawn the match between league leader Rangpur Division and Dhaka Division at BKSP-4 ground. The Rangpur allrounder took four wickets in the match and scored 45 runs in the only innings of his side.

Despite the draw, Rangpur retained the top spot ahead of the final round game with 28.89 points. In the rain-marred game, Dhaka, who were put in to bat first, amassed 371 with Nadif Chowdhury hitting 82 and Shuvagata Hom making 76.

Both of them are fluent in their knock as they tried to inject life into the match which lost the entire day one due to rain. Rangpur Division, eying their third victory in the fifth game, also was positive to bring the result as they declared their innings on 22-6. Nasir Hossain was the top

scorer with 49 while Artiful Haque made 47 before Tanbir added 45.

But the time didn't allow any team to win the game with Dhaka ending the fourth and final day on 156-3. Opener Abdul Mazid struck 61 and Rony Talukdar chipped-in with 50.

At BKSP-4 ground, fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain hogged the limelight with a match figure of 9-116 in the drawn match between defending champions Khulna and Sylhet. After the entire day, one lost to rain, Al-Amin's firework put Khulna on top when they wrapped up Sylhet's first innings for just 132. Al-Amin ended this innings with 5-34.

Thanks to Nahidul Islam's 64 and Soumya Sarkar's 57, Khulna put up 183 in the first innings and took a 51-run lead to raise the prospect of winning the game.

But Sylhet bounced back in style in the second innings to salvage a draw as they compiled 294 in the second innings thanks to Amite Hasan's 63 and Jaker Ali's 50. That set a 244-run target for Khulna but the match was at the business end by then as Khulna reached 13-1 before the bails were drawn for the final day. -BSS









