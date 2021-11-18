Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rangpur retains top spot in NCL Tier-1  

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

All of the two matches of the Tier-1 of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) ended in a draw on Wednesday at two venues of the BKSP ground.
Tanbir Hyder starred in drawn the match between league leader Rangpur Division and Dhaka Division at BKSP-4 ground. The Rangpur allrounder took four wickets in the match and scored 45 runs in the only innings of his side.
Despite the draw, Rangpur retained the top spot ahead of the final round game with 28.89 points.   In the rain-marred game, Dhaka, who were put in to bat first, amassed 371 with Nadif Chowdhury hitting 82 and Shuvagata Hom making 76.
Both of them are fluent in their knock as they tried to inject life into the match which lost the entire day one due to rain.   Rangpur Division, eying their third victory in the fifth game, also was positive to bring the result as they declared their innings on 22-6. Nasir Hossain was the top
scorer with 49 while Artiful Haque made 47 before Tanbir added 45.   
But the time didn't allow any team to win the game with Dhaka ending the fourth and final day on 156-3. Opener Abdul Mazid struck 61 and Rony Talukdar chipped-in with 50.
At BKSP-4 ground, fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain hogged the limelight with a match figure of 9-116 in the drawn match between defending champions Khulna and Sylhet.   After the entire day, one lost to rain, Al-Amin's firework put Khulna on top when they wrapped up Sylhet's first innings for just 132. Al-Amin ended this innings with 5-34.
Thanks to Nahidul Islam's 64 and Soumya Sarkar's 57, Khulna put up 183 in the first innings and took a 51-run lead to raise the prospect of winning the game.
But Sylhet bounced back in style in the second innings to salvage a draw as they compiled 294 in the second innings thanks to Amite Hasan's 63 and Jaker Ali's 50. That set a 244-run target for Khulna but the match was at the business end by then as Khulna reached 13-1 before the bails were drawn for the final day.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate expects no issues over new England contract
Kontaveit, Muguruza book WTA Finals showdown
China hold Australia but face uphill task to reach World Cup
Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw
Dutch book ticket to Qatar with win over Norway
Shanto eying to hit balance between caution and aggression
Bangladesh tastes 1st win
Mickey Arthur signs 3-year-contract with English county


Latest News
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
UN envoy: Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft