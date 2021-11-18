Video
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Ctg on top despite defeat to Rajshahi in NCL Tier-2

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Despite a 166-run defeat to Rajshahi Division, Chattogram remained on top of the Tier-2 of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) after the fifth round.
The defeat, however, reduced the gap to second-placed Barishal Division, making the last round game a vital one for Chattogram, who have now 18.10 points. Barishal have 26.54 points after this fifth round.
Chattogram must win in the sixth and last round to make them eligible to move to the Tier-1 of NCL.
The first innings score however ruined Chattogram's hope. At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, they sent Rajshahi to bat first and bowled them out for 194, thanks to off spinner Nayeem Hasan's 5-42. But Chattogram conceded a 75-run lead, after being all out for 119. Sunzamul Islam claimed 6-43 to wreck havoc on Chattogram.
Rajshahi then put them in winning position, racking up 338-8 dec. courtesy to century from Pritom Kumar (117) and Farhad Reza (111).
Being set a 414-run target to win the game, Chattogram were all out for 247 despite opener Pinak Ghosh's 102. Sunzamul again came up with brilliant bowling and grabbed 4-89 to end the game with 10-132.
Barishal closed the gap with Chattogram in the point table after a seven-wicket win over Dhaka Metro at Sylhet Cricket Academy ground in another Tier-2 game.
Electing to bat first, Dhaka limped to 87 in the first innings, giving Barishal the ultimate edge. Barisahl didn't miss the chance as they put on 348-8 before declaring the innings with Salman Hossain hitting highest 152 not out.
Metro then scored 325 in the second innings before being wrapped up but the Bairshal's huge lead in the first innings meant, they got only 65 runs to win and then raced to the victory losing just three wickets.     -BSS


