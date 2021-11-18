Ruman, Rubel, Ram secure second medal for Bangladesh



Bangladesh men recurve team celebrating after winning Bronze in the 22nd Teer Asian Archery Championship beating Kazakhastan on Wednesday. photo: BAF

On the fifth day of the ongoing championship, the Bangladesh team comprising Ruman Sana, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishno Shaha won bronze in the recurve men's teamevent beating Kazakhstan by 6-2 sets in the bronze deciding match.

Bangladesh earlier won medals at the archery World Cup and also qualified directly for the Olympics. But this time the archers of Bangladesh made history by winning medals for the first time in Asian archery.

Ace archer Ruman Sana in his immediate reaction said: "We are improving day by day ..each of our players has a plan to win a medal in a match but, we may not be as strong as Korea or India. We have become more confident since the arrival of coach Martin Federic, because we have been playing a lot of tournaments. I earlier mentioned that this time we have the bright chance to

win the medal and finally we have been able to fulfill the dream and achieved the goal ... you know this is the first time we've won a medal, which is a big achievement for our sports arena."

The star archer said: "We've played a lot of tournaments this year, so our confidence has improved a lot." I have repeatedly said that the more matches you play, the more confidence you will have. We have able to reduce much nervousness while playing in the final stage. Playing more matches like this will increase the confidence level like India, Korea and we'll able to win

medals from international tournaments."

Bangladesh however concluded the day with a losing note as Bangladesh archery team comprising Mohammad Ashiquzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mohammad Sohail Rana lost to India 223-235 in the bronze deciding compound men's team event.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will fight for the gold deciding match in the mixed teamevent final against Korea to be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue. -BSS









