Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:56 PM
BCB to allow vaccinated fans inside stadium during Pakistan T20s

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM





Only people with the double doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be allowed to enter into the stadium during the three-match T20 International series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday.
This is will be the first time since the outbreak of the deadly virus, the fans will be permitted to enjoy cricket game live from the stadium.
The BCB had already published the ticket price for the much anticipated series with the lowest price of BDT 100 and highest of BDT 1000. The grand stand ticket will be the highest of price while price of VIP stand BDT 500, Club House BDT 300 and Southern/Northern stand BDT 150. Easter Stand has the lowest price of BDT 100. The ticket will go on sale from tomorrow with the first of three T20s starting on Friday.
"Certificate of double vaccination for Covid-19 is mandatory for ticket holders aged 18 years and above. Vaccine Certificate will be checked at entry to the venue on match days," the BCB said in a press release.
Tickets will be found only at the ticket selling booth at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. Booth will be opened at 9 AM and tickets will be sold until 6 PM subject to availability before the match.
The BCB, however, didn't clear how many tickets will go on sale from the capacity of 25,000 seats at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. At the same time, they also didn't confirm whether Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram which will host the first Test from November 26-30 will have fans back into the stadium.
All of the three T20 matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium beside the second Test from December 4-8. The first T20 is on November 19 while second and third is on November 20 and 22.      -BSS




