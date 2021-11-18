Archers create history

It was a memorable day in history of Bangladesh archery as three women archers -- Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy -- created history by winning bronze medal for the first time in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship being held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in

the city.

In the recurve women's team event held on Wednesday, Bangladesh Archery team comprising Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy secured the bronze medal beating Vietnam by 5-3 sets.

Beauty Roy in her immediate reaction said "I looked at the coach when I was having problems with my chest guard while practicing before the match. The coach said to me, there is nothing to be afraid of, there is still time......we get confidence from the coach, if the coach doesn't give us

courage, we lose courage. When we see the face of the coach, we can understand that we will do well and achieve success."

Nasrin said: "This is the first time we have won a medal at the Asian Championships, We practiced at a stretch for one year and never on vacation. All three of us have done well here just by concentrating on the match and training."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will fight for the gold deciding match in the mixed team event final against Korea to be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue. -BSS







