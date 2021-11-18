Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archers create history

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

It was a memorable day in history of Bangladesh archery as three women archers -- Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy -- created history by winning bronze medal for the first time in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship being held at Bangladesh Army Stadium in
the city.
In the recurve women's team event held on Wednesday, Bangladesh Archery team comprising Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy secured the bronze medal beating Vietnam by 5-3 sets.
Beauty Roy in her immediate reaction said "I looked at the coach when I was having problems with my chest guard while practicing before the match. The coach said to me, there is nothing to be afraid of, there is still time......we get confidence from the coach, if the coach doesn't give us
courage, we lose courage. When we see the face of the coach, we can understand that we will do well and achieve success."
Nasrin said: "This is the first time we have won a medal at the Asian Championships, We practiced at a stretch for one year and never on vacation. All three of us have done well here just by concentrating on the match and training."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will fight for the gold deciding match in the mixed team event final against Korea to be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate expects no issues over new England contract
Kontaveit, Muguruza book WTA Finals showdown
China hold Australia but face uphill task to reach World Cup
Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw
Dutch book ticket to Qatar with win over Norway
Shanto eying to hit balance between caution and aggression
Bangladesh tastes 1st win
Mickey Arthur signs 3-year-contract with English county


Latest News
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
UN envoy: Islamic State now appears present in all Afghan provinces
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft