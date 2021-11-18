Video
Mujib Year Duranta Mountain Bike Race in Bandarban on Saturday

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Sports Reporter

The Mujib Year Duranta Mountain Bike Race 2021 is set to take place in the Bandarban hill district on Saturday.
The Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Bir bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. Brig Gen Ziaul Haque, ndc, afwc, psc, the Region Commander, the 69th Infantry Brigade Headquarters in Bandarban Region will be a special guest of the inaugural programme.
The cyclist will start the 100km race from the famous Rajar Math and will pass Nilgiri, Nil Diganta tourist complex before reaching Milon Chori Police check post. A total of 100 male and 10 female cyclists registered for the competition.
The organisers are planning to enlist the best of the event for the national training camp to be held later.
Bangladesh Cycling Federation (BCF) is arranging the cycling competition in celebration of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh Army, Duranta Bicycle and Bandarban Hill District Council are assisting the Federation to arrange the event successfully.
In this regard, a press meet was held on Wednesday in the conference room of the National Sports Council (NSC) in Paltan. Federation General Secretary M Taher Ul Alam Chowdhury and other officials briefed the media on the event.




