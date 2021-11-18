Consensus over climate finance a significant achievement: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the consensus of global leaders over accelerating the climate finance alongside releasing US$100 billion keeping pace with the Paris deal implementation and SDGs was the significant achievement. Hasina also said the adoption of Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration, which was formulated by 48 heads of the state and government of climate vulnerable countries, is the outcome of Bangladesh's leadership in climate diplomacy.

The Prime Minister came up with the observation while delivering her written speech at the press conference at her official residence Ganobhaban on Wednesday.

The press conference was arranged to inform the outcome of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France.

In the UK, the Prime Minister attended the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland and Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021 in London.

During her visit to France, she handed over the first Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy and joined the 75th founding anniversary event of UNESCO and the Paris Peace Forum in Paris.

Hasina also had meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other heads of state or government.

Besides, she had meetings with UK's Prince Charles, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, Bill Gates, as well as other important dignitaries from different organisations and business bodies.

The PM joined three civic receptions accorded to her by the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Scotland, London and Paris.

Hasina said her participation in the COP26 was very much important for protecting the interest of Bangladesh and other members of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) member countries.

Regarding her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she said both the leaders hoped that the friendly relations of the two countries will be extended and deepened.

"Apart from the climate issue, we also discussed trade and investment, vaccine diplomacy, Rohingya crisis and other bilateral issues," Hasina said.

About the tete-e-tete with the French President, she said they discussed development of bilateral relations, celebrating of the Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic ties of the two countries, and Rohingya and other regional and international issues.

"I requested the French President to start a process for having regular diplomatic dialogues between the two countries and he accepted that warmly," she said.

Hasina mentioned that President Macron has also agreed to work together for increasing activities in defence and economy and other sectors, and maintain regional peace and sustainability.

In the beginning, Hasina delivered a written speech highlighting the outcomes of her participation in the COP-26 world leaders summit and prize giving ceremony of the "UNESCO-Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" and 75th anniversary of UNESCO.

She said 141 countries, including Bangladesh, are committed to preventing deforestation by 2030.

The Prime Minister said she attended the meeting of the leaders titled "Action and solidarity-the Critical Decade" , a high-level penal on "Women and Climate change" and the closing ceremony of the "World Leaders Summit".

The Prime Minister said she addressed another event on "A Bangladesh Vision for Global climate prosperity" at the Scottish Parliament.

Hasina said, during her stay in London, she attended some important events, including "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership".

The Prime Minister said she attended a reception at the invitation of Rashnara Ali and Lord Jitesh Gadhiya members of the British Parliament in British Parliament in that programme. She presented a keynote speech titled "Bangladesh at 50: A Resilient Delta".

Hasina also she had a bilateral meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex at the official residence.

During the visit to Paris, she said, a Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation was signed between Bangladesh and France.

Through this both the countries have agreed on training as well as potential defense technology exchanges to enhance the capabilities of both the countries armed forces.

Besides, three agreements were signed to provide 200 million euros in Covid-19 management, 130 million euros in support for sustainable water supply management projects, and technical assistance and training in the aviation sector, she added.

The Prime Minister said she also attended some important events there including the prize giving ceremony of the "UNESCO-Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" at UNESCO Headquarters and 75th anniversary of the UNESCO at the same venue.

Sheikh Hasina said the introduction of this award is the most appropriate honor for the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in world humanity and peace as part of Mujib Year celebrations.

The Prime Minister said in her speech in the 75th anniversary of the UNESCO Sheikh Hasina emphasized the need to increase investment in digital tools and services, Internet access, digital content and teacher capacity building to protect

the education sector through the use of technology to counter the adverse effects of COVID 19.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin and Education Minister Dipu Moni were present beside her during the press conference. -UNB